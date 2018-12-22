JK’s business chambers threaten stir against ‘harassment, raids’

Demand opening of Kartarpur like corridor, rue Govt’s ‘indifferent’ attitude towards cross LoC trade
Syed Amjad ShahJammu:
Prominent business bodies including Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday threatened to launch stir against the continuous harassment of business and traders bodies across the state.
The prominent bodies lashed out at the government for its “indifferent” attitude toward resuming hassle-free cross LoC trade—urging government India to open Kartarpur like corridors. The stakeholders said that there was way forward for the cross LoC traders as businessmen of Jammu and Kashmir seemingly being treated differently.
Speaking to media, President, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rakesh Gupta, who was flanked by President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Ashiq, said “Cross LoC Trade, which was started a decade back, with zeal as a Confidence Building Measures (CBM) is suffering due to indifferent attitude of the Government.”
“An atmosphere of harassment is being created among the Cross LoC Traders. Three times, we have delegation of Pakistan traders, but we were not allowed by the Government to visit there, for business purpose and it is a cause of concern,” said Rakesh Gupta, president, Jammu Chamber.
Started a decade ago, the Cross LoC Trader was zeal by two Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, which was basically a confidence building measure, has now been suffering and an atmosphere of harassment has emerged with the businessmen, engaged in the cross border trade.
Recalling Government efforts to open Kartarpur Corridor, he questioned why Jammu and Kashmir is being treated a second grade.
“Why Jammu and Kashmir is being treated as second grade. Why there is no free passage for us (J&K traders)? Why permit is not allowed for business people of Jammu and Kashmir? He rose questioned while appealing the Government to ensure smooth and hassle free cross LoC business and meetings across the border.
Coming down heavily on the Commercial Taxes Department, he said, atmosphere of “terror” has been created for the businessmen with raids and unnecessary harassment. “We had warned them earlier too, but they are not desisting from their activities of harassing businessmen and traders across Jammu and Kashmir,” warns Gupta again. “When GST was imposed, we had told Government that people lack awareness and Union Government too had agreed to give time and remain liberal,” he said.
Gupta said that the Commercial Taxes Department impose penalty of lakhs to businessmen for minor mistakes. “We have decided that we may go for indefinite strike, if Government did not come on table for talks with Chambers of Jammu as well as Kashmir regions. We have no other option, other than to go on strike against the harassment,” he alleged.
The Jammu Chamber president said, “We restrain from going on strike in view of already volatile situation in the State. We don’t want to create law-and-order issue, but at the same time, Government should have also to show a sense of responsibility.” He said that IGST refunds, which are in hands of the State Government, an option in GST that within 21 days refunds will be available, but in many cases year has passed, yet they were not provided refunds. “State Government has to correct its department and stop harassment of businessmen,” he said. Gupta also demanded E-way bills exemption limit to be extended to Rs 2 lakhs.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber, president, Sheikh Ashiq told media that “Government don’t have accountability when it comes to refunds, but the accountability is adopted when traders delays. Many businessmen don’t have proper awareness.”
For one or two years, he said, Union Ministry had said in a lenient view would be adopted for businessmen and traders after the implementation of GST, instead, the harassment continued.
“It does not good to defame traders with raids. They should not impose penalty which is not a good sign for Jammu and Kashmir,” Ashiq said. He said that “Jammu and Kashmir once was known as export destination, but now- a-days, we are suffering because duty drawback is pending from last three or four months.” “Duty drawback is also not submitted in the exporters’ accounts. Exporters are expecting good sign from the Government in coming days.
When there is no accountability of these things (duty drawback of exporters), why traders are being harassed, caught or raided by the department concerned? He questioned.
“Traders of both Jammu and Kashmir regions have been suffering due to indifferent attitude of the Government as different yard sticks have been adopted,” he said.
He further said that the Government should take into account point of view of Jammu and Kashmir Chambers. They should come on table for talks to assist them, and not to stand against them.
“We have a joint Chambers of the State, and from last ten years, no delegation has gone across the border even as it was the biggest Confidence Building Measure (CHM) step for establishment of peace,” he said.
He further said this Cross LoC Trade started with 21 trade-able items, and confined to five to six traders. “We don’t know whether Government wants to take it forward or backward. Whenever, we come with feedback, and we hold meetings, we hold those meetings in third country. When Kartarpur corridor is opened, what is the reason cross LoC trade is not being promoted,” he added.