JK’s April inflation of 3.77 % higher than national average

June 03, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Jammu and Kashmir is presently one of the most expensive states with inflation rate for the month of April standing at 3.77 percent, one percent higher than the national average.

According to the consumer price index (CPI) data for the month of April released by Union ministry of statistics and program implementation, J&K is one among the costliest states with inflation rate at 3.77 while as national average stands at 2.92 percent.

According to the data, the inflation rate in the urban areas of Kashmir in the month of April was much higher than rural areas.

In the urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the inflation rate stood at 7.68 percent, while in rural areas it stood at 1.83 percent.

In the month of March, the inflation rate of the Jammu and Kashmir stood at 3.64 percent which has now increases by some fractions.

It is worth to mention that in the month of Ramadan, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.

Noted Economist, Nasir Ali blamed highway blockade for the inflation in the state. “One of the reasons is highway blockade while as other one is bad weather. The local vegetables which used to be in the market this time is still growing due to wet weather conditions. When the local vegetables are not available, we depend on outside markets, which in turn increases the prices in the state,” he said.

He further said that much of the supplies come through trucks, which are expensive then trainloads. “Kashmir doesn’t have rail connectivity with Jammu; so much of the supplies come through truckloads which increase the cost of essentials,” Ali said.

He also blamed urbanization for affecting the crop yield in the state. “You see hectares of agricultural land has been converted into commercial purposes, which means we are growing less vegetables in the state, which in turn increases the inflation,” he said.

Director DFCS&CA, Muhammad Qasim Wani too blamed frequent highway closure for price hike. “The trucks are being stopped at various junctions from Delhi to Srinagar, which in turn increase the travel time. When the trucks carrying essentials reach Kashmir late, we face dearth of those essentials, which turn inflate the market prices,” he said.

Wani said the local vegetables are coming in the market; it will bring down the inflation to large extent.