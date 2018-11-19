JK’s 10000 teachers yet to undergo professional training courses

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Department of School Education, (DSE) has failed to enhance quality education across the state as more than ten thousand teachers in government-run-schools are yet to be trained.
According to the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting of Samagra Shiksha for J&K, the state government last year had committed that 11748 untrained teachers in the State is an issue of concern and is in need of requisite training at the earliest.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in the PAB said that the state has informed them that it has enrolled 19,936 graduate teachers for 2- year B.Ed. course through IGNOU and 6,124 untrained teachers enrolled for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
Apart from untrained teacher’s issues, in the meeting it was also discussed that in the year 2017-18 the commitments made by the state government with regard to streamlining the Zero enrolment of students in primary and upper primary schools was not also fulfilled and the government has informed MHRD that SED is framing policy to merge these schools with nearby ones.
The commitments made by the state government in previous financial year reads, “State will look into the issue concerning increase in ‘Zero enrolment schools’ in primary (562) and upper primary (154). Also, rationalization of the teacher is required so that the figure of primary schools with a single teacher is reduced which is 13 per cent (1733) in the year 2016-17.”
In the Action Taken Report (ATR) the state government mentions that it is framing a policy to merge zero enrolment primary and upper primary schools with nearby schools. “This will also make available enough teachers to be posted in the primary schools where only single teachers are handling all the classes,” the ATR reads.
In a meeting, it was also discussed that in J&K there are about 8.28% primary and 11.08% upper primary schools having adverse Pupil-Teacher ratio (PTR) and 26 per cent such upper primary schools where the subject teachers are not available as per RTE (Right To Education).
State Project Director (SPD) Tufail Matoo said, “Government of India (GoI) have come up with a chart, in which graduates are supposed to opt for two year B.ed course and non-graduates with a diploma in teaching courses.”
He said, “We have already registered more than 20,000 teachers for B.ed courses in IGNOU centres.”
Speaking about the merging of Primary and Upper Primary Schools, Matoo said, “High-level committee has been constituted in this regard to streamline such issues.”
Jama’at denounces shifting inmates to Haryana jails
Impresses admin to revoke order if respecting courts
Srinagar: Jama’at-e-Islami, (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir government for shifting Kashmiri prisoners to jails outside the State.
In a statement issued here, the spokesperson vehemently denounced harsh step of shifting twenty three Kashmiri prisoners from Kotbalwal and Kathua jails in Jammu to some jail in Haryana, instead of shifting these political detainees from Jammu to the Valley to facilitate their near and dear ones to meet them and expedite the trials going on against them in different courts in the valley.
“The local High Court has long back declared the shifting any prisoners outside the state ultra-virus the constitution of India and a violation of the rights of detainees but despite this, the governor administration has shifted these political detainees outside the state ignoring the High Court verdict thereon,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that the in addition to these prisoners, a number of the political leaders including three women leaders of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Asiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi who are lodged in Tihar Jail Delhi.
“Though the case filed against them is based on an FIR basically registered in a police station of the valley and their trial could have been conducted in a court of the valley but under a policy of political vendetta,” it said. “The trial has been given to a court in Delhi by NIA which is a blatant violation of the fundamental human rights. Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemns shifting of twenty three detenues to Haryana jail and impresses upon the administration to shift them all back to the valley if they have any regard for the court verdicts and human rights.”