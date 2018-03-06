JKRTI Movement files petition in NHRC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 5:
Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement Monday filed a petition before National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over killing of three civilians SuhailKhaleelWagay R/O PinjooraShopian , Mohammad Shahid Khan R/O MalikgundShopian and Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay R/O TrenzShopianm at village PahnooShopian on Sunday night by Army's 44 Rashtria Rifles.
The petitioner Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat, who isfounder and chairman of J&K RTI Movement, has prayed that personnel of 44 RR should be identified and not allowed to take refuge under the garb of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for killing civilians.
He has prayed that victim families should be paid a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each.
“The incident should be investigated through a sitting Judge of Supreme Court,” further reads the petition.
0 Comment(s)