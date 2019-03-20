JKReTTF threaten state-wide protest after March 31

March 20, 2019 |

Castigating the state administration over her failure to release the pending salaries of erstwhile SSA teachers, the Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar e Taleem Teachers Forum (JKReTTF) has threatened to go for indefinite statewide strike after March.

In a statement, JKReTTF Chairman Farooq Ahmad Tantray said that thousands of teachers under erstwhile SarvaShiksha Abhiyan scheme are facing severe hardships due to financial constraints as they are without salaries from last four months. Mr



Tantray said that last month after the SAC decision, the administration had cleared six bills of budget amounting 950 crores for clearing six months salaries of SSA teachers. The State Project Director released only two months salaries and rest of the amount lies at the treasury of Civil Secretariat.



The JKReTTF Chairman regretted that despite repeated representations to higher ups, the administration has failed to release the pending four months salaries and arrears under 7th PC in favour of these recently transitioned teachers. “This speaks of the callous approach of people at the helm of affairs and the fact of the matter is that a nation builder is made to suffer financially for none of their faults.”



Tantray said that the financial woes of teaching community is forcing JKReTTF to announce a protest programme against the administration. “Teachers will have no option but to demonstrate on streets in case all their pending salaries and arrears are not released by or before 31 March.”

JKReTTF Chairman asked the "rank and file" of the organization to keep in touch with the leadership and gear up for future course of action.

