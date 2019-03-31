JKRETTF seeks release election duty salary

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Rehabar-e-taleem Teachers Forum (JKRETTF) Saturday said that one month additional salary for the employees engaged with municipal and panchayat elections announced as orderd by the government has not been released in their favour.

In a statement, JKRETTF said that the announcement was made by state Chief secretary first and latter an order was circulated from the GAD in the month of December regarding the release of one month additional salary for the state employees engaged with the election duties.

Forum’s State Chairman FA Tantary appealed the governor administration to immediate release additional salary in favour of these employees.

He said that employees are waiting for the salary for months “but it was not released yet due to reasons best known to concerned authorities”.

Forum appealed Governor Administration and Chief Secretary for their intervention into the matter.

Press release reads that the paper work for the release of this additional salary was almost done by the concerned DDOs as per the directions of the government but it is yet to be credited into the accounts of the employees who performed their duties in both the elections in the state. Forum leader said that if the addition salary amount were not released soon we will have left no option to bycot the election duties of incoming elections.