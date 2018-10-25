JKReTTF reacts to Sahu's presentation

'65K ReTs loose status after completion of honorarium period'
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 24:
Terming the presentation by the Commissioner Secretary Education Ajit Kumar Sahu in the meeting of State Committee on education as “unfortunate and unsavory”, the Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (JKReTTF) has warned of an intensified agitation if their rights were snatched.
In a statement, JKReTTF Chairman Farooq Ahmad Tantray said that Commissioner Secretary has made “illogical” observations regarding the ReT scheme in the meeting, which, they said, can have far-reaching consequences for the department of education in the state.
Tantray said that Rehbar-e-Taleem scheme was introduced by the state government in 2000 under Government Order No 396 wherein it has been made clear that an ReT looses his status at the end of five years initial engagement and is as good as a General Line Teacher.
“The Cabinet Order also says that after the completion of honorarium period, the ReT now confirmed as a regular is entitled to all the privileges and perks as enjoyed by a normal GL teacher. He has equal right to all functioning promotions, increments, In-Situ promotions etc and under these entitlements 65000 Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers have qualified as General Line teachers after their completion of ReT period.”
The JKReTTF Chairman questioned the presentation of Commissioner Secretary as to how can he say that the ReT promotions can impact the career prospectus of General Line teachers.
"This observation made in the presentation is illogical, illegal and baseless, and this disparity will never be acceptable to us," Tantray added.
Tantray also said by keeping the promotions to erstwhile ReTs on hold, the administration is indulging in selective targeting of a particular section of nation builders for none of their faults.
“If there is a mess in the department, teacher cannot be held responsible for that and families of the teachers should not be left to suffer financially.”
The JKReTTF Chairman said that forty one thousand teachers under this scheme are suffering due to non release of over four months salaries and yesterday's presentation by Commissioner Secretary is one more attempt to trample the rights of this victimized teaching community.