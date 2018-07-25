JKRETTF defers protest programme

Srinagar:
Jammu Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (JKRETTF) call of their already announced protest programme on 28th July onwards regarding the implementation of seventh pay commission and de-linking of RET teachers’ salaries.
According a press release issued here state spokes person of the forum Iqbal Bhat said that this decision was taken by the forum in a state executive meeting held at Srinagar after the assurance of Secretary Education Rigzin Sampheal.
Press release reads that after the protest programme secretary education call a meeting with forum representatives on Monday and assured that governor administration is trying hard to resolve these issues.
After the state executive meeting chairman of the forum Farooq Ahmed Tantary said that the decision regarding the defer programme of protest was taken to honour the governor administration and assurance given by the secretary education to forum in a meeting held with them yesterday.
He said that they are hopeful that governor administration and commissioner secretary are keen interested to solve this issues once for all. He more said that secretary education assured them that they will be updated regularly regarding the updates of committee framed by the governor administration. He said they were informed by the secretary that a new committee regarding to solve these issues was framed by the governor administration which comprises on finance secretary, education secretary and state project director (SPD) and they are working on the issue.
Forum leader said that MHRD has released the amount of 1882 cr and they are hopeful that this amount will be used for the seventh pay commission and salaries of the RET teachers of the state.
Forum leaders more said that if their seventh pay commission will not be implimented up to the 15th of August then they will go on state wide protest on 18th of August and intensify their protest.
Others who was present in the meeting including forum State vice chairman Talib hussian, Gen sec Jhangir Alam Khan, secretary ZD Beigh, Javeed Gul,other state executive and district President of the forum from all the districts of the state was also present.