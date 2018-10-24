JKReTTF defers Oct 24 protest program

ReT teachers to protest on Darbar opening
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar e Taleem Teachers Forum (JKReTTF) has deferred the October 24 protest demonstration against the authorities in view of the prevailing situation for the delay in the release of pending four months salaries.
In a statement issued here, a spokesperson of the forum said JKReTTF Chairman Farooq Ahmad Tantray held discussion with the Executive body and sought their opinion in the aftermath of Kulgam civilian killings about the already announced protest in the capital. All the executive members were of the view that the prevailing scenario in major parts of the state especially Valley districts was not normal and the situation is not suitable to hold a demonstration in the capital. The closure of Move offices in Srinagar came also under discussion. After wide consultation the JKReTTF state executive decided to defer the protest demonstration and it was unanimously decided to mobilize the teaching community for a mega protest on 5th of November on the eve of Reopening of Darbar Move offices in the Winter Capital Jammu.
The Executive expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives including teenage students in Kulgam inferno. They prayed for the heavenly abode of departed souls and expressed sympathies with the effected families.
The JKReTTF Executive urged upon the Governor administration to resolve the salaries issue and release the pending salaries of over forty one thousand teachers working under the erstwhile SarvaShiksha Abhiyan scheme before 5th November otherwise teachers will be compelled to take extreme steps against the dilly-delaying tactics of the administration, the spokesperson quoted Chairman Farooq Ahmad Tantray as said in the statement.
It is pertinent to mention here that about forty one thousand teachers of the state are without salaries from past more than four months and despite announcement made of by Governor of the State regarding seventh pay commission and pending salaries are yet to be released in favour of these teachers.