Published at December 04, 2018 08:26 PM


JKPSC declares result of Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2016

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2016.

According to Khalid Majeed, Controller Examinations, JKPSC, out of 6427 candidates who appeared in the said Examination 963 candidates have qualified for Personality Test/ Viva-Voce.

He said the Examination was conducted from 2 July to 8 August 2018 and the result has been announced within a record period of about 4 months which is a maiden achievement in the annals of J&K Public Service Commission.

Khalid said the personality test/ interview shall commence from 20 December 2018 and detailed schedule in this regard shall be notified by JKPSC shortly.

