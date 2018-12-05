JKPSC declares KAS Mains 2016 results

963 qualify for interviews
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 04:
J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today declared the result of J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2016 and shortlisted 963 candidates for interview.
According to Khalid Majeed, Controller Examinations, JKPSC, of the 6427 candidates, who appeared in the main examination, 963 candidates qualified for personality test and viva voce.
He said the examination was conducted from 2 July to 8 August 2018 and the result had been announced within a record period of about 4 months which was a maiden achievement in the annals of JKPSC.
Khalid said the interview would commence from 20 December 2018 and detailed schedule in this regard would be notified by JKPSC.