Dear Editor,
JKPSC KAS prelims exam 2018 is being conducted without proper planning. Earlier the exam date was fixed as September 2, 2018 but after aspirants demanded postponing the exam it was only postponed by the chairman by just 15 days. It is a cruel joke as aspirants have demand at least 2-3 months time to cope up with new syllabus pattern. After Hon'ble Governor’s intervention JKPSC changed its the exam schedule, and changed the dates of other exams as well and kept this exam first – on 16 September 201. In fact prelims exam could have been rescheduled to be held after a month or two, what was the need to change the whole exam schedule/calendar of JKPSC and put this exam first when this date (16 Sept 2016) was already notified for some other exams (Earlier 16 Sep was notified for Medical Officer exams). JKPSC changed it and put the medical officer exam on 30th Sept 2018. It seems JKPSC has an ego clash with the aspirants and it is playing with career of aspirants. Mains examination 2016 (based on old syllabus pattern) ended on August 8, 2018 in which about 9000 aspirants appeared, and those aspirants got very less time to prepare for exams according to new syllabus pattern. The commission is there to serve us not to kill our dreams and aspirations.
Muhafiz Mir