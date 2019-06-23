JKPSA trashes National Education Policy

June 23, 2019 |

J&K Private School Association Saturday trashed draft of new national education policy, which it said, has not taken on board the recommendations of the private schools for the betterment of the school education in the State.

These views were expressed in a Conference themed “National Education Policy – 2019” here at Press Club Jammu.

Notably, The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, has uploaded the draft National Education Policy 2019 on its website. It has invited comments and suggestions from the public till June 30, 2019, after which the draft will be finalised.

While reviewing the draft policy, JKPSA President Kamal Gupta said the policy has stiffened the norms for the private schools, which will further make their functioning cumbersome and create hurdles in providing quality education to the students.

He said JKPSA had time and again provided feedback and suggestions to the government on how the education system can be smoothly improved “but none of their demands and suggestions has been incorporated in the policy.”



