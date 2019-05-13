JKPM’s youth wing stages protest against JK Bank

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seek probe into PO selection list

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) today held protest in the winter capital against alleged discrimination in selection of Probationary Officer (PO) in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

The selection list was released recently following which Jammu erupted against the selection of candidates demanding a probe into the selection process.

Various social groups and political parties alleged that it was deliberate attempt to ignore Jammu with regard to the selection process of PO because they were not given fair selection.

Angered over the issue, youth wing of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, which is headed Dr Shah Faisal –former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) topper, alleged that the selection process should be transparent and fair, while demanding that it should be brought under RTI Act.

They alleged that political nexus in the bank allegedly was responsible for discriminatory selection of candidates for the post of POs.