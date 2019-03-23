About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

JKPM won't contest upcoming LS polls: Shah Faesal

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal Saturday said that his party, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movemnet (JKPM) will not contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Faesal, who recently launched the party, said they will decide later on whether  or not to participate in  assembly polls.

He also condemned killing of 12-yearold-boy Aatif in Hajin gunfight and custodial killings of Awantipora teacher, Rizwan Asad Pandith.

