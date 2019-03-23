JKPM won't contest upcoming LS polls: Shah Faesal

March 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal Saturday said that his party, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movemnet (JKPM) will not contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Faesal, who recently launched the party, said they will decide later on whether or not to participate in assembly polls.

He also condemned killing of 12-yearold-boy Aatif in Hajin gunfight and custodial killings of Awantipora teacher, Rizwan Asad Pandith.