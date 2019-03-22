About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 22, 2019 |

JKPM will work to strengthen institutions of transparency: Faesal

 On the 10th anniversary on implementations of RTI Act, former IAS officer and working president of Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Movement, Dr. Shah Faesal on Thursday said his party would work to strengthen institutions of transparency in the State.
In a statement issued today Dr. Shah Faesal said. “It is irony that even a decade after the enactment of JK RTI Act 2009, the level of mass awareness regarding this act is still dismal.” “There is a lot more which needs to be done when it comes to strengthening the institutions of transparency in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”
At the same time there is a lot of resistance in the government offices to implement various clauses of this Act. Section 4(a) which deals with the voluntary disclosure of the information has not been implemented as per the spirit of the Act. “Too often government officials are resorting to Section 8 and hiding the information,” he said. “Applicants are harassed in the name of RTI fee and time lines are not also been followed. Certain information is being denied without proper reasons. The appellate jurisdiction of the State Information Commission under the RTI Act is not being respected by the subordinate offices.” Faesal further added. “There is an urgent need to ensure that RTI Act is implemented in its true spirit, so that there is a regime of transparency and accountability in the State.
JKPM as one of its priority items intends to implement the act in its letter and spirit and strengthen not only State Information Commission but also State Accountability commission and give it sue motto powers to deal with the cases of political corruption and the powers to investigate such cases whenever there is a complaint.
JKPM will also work towards making these institutions autonomous and putting in proper procedures in place so that appointment of members of State Information Commission and State Accountability Commission is made free from political interference.

 

Latest News

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Mar 21 | PTI/AFP
Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Mar 21 | Agencies
NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

Mar 21 | Agencies
IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

Mar 21 | Agencies
All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Train service resumes in valley

Train service resumes in valley

Mar 21 | Agencies
One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

Mar 21 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir

Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir's Hajin

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 22, 2019 |

JKPM will work to strengthen institutions of transparency: Faesal

              

 On the 10th anniversary on implementations of RTI Act, former IAS officer and working president of Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Movement, Dr. Shah Faesal on Thursday said his party would work to strengthen institutions of transparency in the State.
In a statement issued today Dr. Shah Faesal said. “It is irony that even a decade after the enactment of JK RTI Act 2009, the level of mass awareness regarding this act is still dismal.” “There is a lot more which needs to be done when it comes to strengthening the institutions of transparency in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”
At the same time there is a lot of resistance in the government offices to implement various clauses of this Act. Section 4(a) which deals with the voluntary disclosure of the information has not been implemented as per the spirit of the Act. “Too often government officials are resorting to Section 8 and hiding the information,” he said. “Applicants are harassed in the name of RTI fee and time lines are not also been followed. Certain information is being denied without proper reasons. The appellate jurisdiction of the State Information Commission under the RTI Act is not being respected by the subordinate offices.” Faesal further added. “There is an urgent need to ensure that RTI Act is implemented in its true spirit, so that there is a regime of transparency and accountability in the State.
JKPM as one of its priority items intends to implement the act in its letter and spirit and strengthen not only State Information Commission but also State Accountability commission and give it sue motto powers to deal with the cases of political corruption and the powers to investigate such cases whenever there is a complaint.
JKPM will also work towards making these institutions autonomous and putting in proper procedures in place so that appointment of members of State Information Commission and State Accountability Commission is made free from political interference.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;