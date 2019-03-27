JKPM to contest upcoming assembly polls: Faesal

March 27, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Former IAS officer-turned politician Shah Faesal Wednesday said that his party, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) will contest the upcoming State assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Faesal said JKPM is ready to contest the upcoming State assembly polls.

Pertinently, almost all regional political parties had demanded the assembly polls be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The assembly polls could be held anytime after the Lok Sabha election in India.