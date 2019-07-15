JKPM takes out Shikara rally to 'highlight demands' of Kashmiris

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) unit Srinagar on Sunday took out a Shikara rally in the Dal Lake, to highlight the demands of the people of J&K.

In a statement issued here JKPM spokesperson said all the Shikars in the rally were decorated with banners highlighting the socio-political issues of the people of the state particularly in Kashmir valley. The banners with slogans hoisted on shikaras read, immediate lifting of the ban on civilian movement on highway and train service, safeguard of article 35A & article 370 ,demilitarization of the state, revocation of AFSPA, PSA, DAA, end to the use of pellet guns and honourable return of Kashmiri migrant Pandits.

The rally which was participated by hundreds of party activists was led by JKPM leaders including General Secretary Shehla Rashid, Vice President Feroz Peerzada, Political Advisor to President Uzair Ronga, Political advisor to party Dr. Nazir Line, District President Srinagar Ghazi Imdad and State Youth President and media Advisor, Chasfeeda Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehla reiterated the party agenda to work for the fulfillment of the urges and aspirations of the people of the J&K. “JKPM would fight for the socio-political empowerment and the prosperity of the people,” she said and urged the need for an amicable and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Dr. Nazir Lone on the occasion urged the need to remove social evils and menace of drugs and alcohol. He also called for preserving the heritage character of the Srinagar city.