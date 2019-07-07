JKPM reaches out to public in Chrar-i-sharief

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK People’s Movement has intensified its mass contact campaign in Chrar-i-sharief area.

JKPM leader, Dr.Nazir Lone, on the first leg of the mass contact campaign, alongwith local office bearers visited Zinpanchaal, Kanidajan, Dudkhato, Sane Darwan, Nagbal Yousmarg and Kherigund villages of Chrarisharief constituency and interacted with the people to get first hand appraisal of the prevailing socio-political scenario .

During the visit, Lone educated people about the objectives and programmes of JKPM.

He said that Dr Shah Faisal has left the high post in besurcratic hierarchy and formed JKPM to fight for the rights of the people and to relieve them of the sufferings on account of the prevalent abnormal situation in the state.

He reiterated resolve of the JKPM to work for restoration of peace and tranquility in the state.

He said JKPM would offer any sacrifice for upholding honour and dignity of the people and would always raise the voice against injustice to the people.

He impressed upon the participants to strengthen party by expanding party membership and educating masses about the policies and programmes of the party.

During the visit, some issues confronting local populace were highlighted which include payment of exgratia relief to the hail affected farmers of Zinpanchaal. The matter was brought into the notice of DC Budgam, who assured that the revenue and horticulture deptts shall look into the matter

At Sane Darwan the people raised the issue about construction of pmgsy road from Wougen Darwan to Sane Darwan .

At Nagbal people' raised the issue of tourism promotion in the area they informed ,though the yousmarg tourism development authority is already in place,but no considerable project has been taken up in hand since it's formation.

Dr Lone demanded development of Nagbal and sikuel villages as tourist villages to generate livelihood opportunities to the local villagers. He also demanded construction

of rope way from yousmarg to Neelnag,and yousmarg to upper reaches of yousmarg which would attract the tourists.He urged for development of Yousmarg,Pkherpora,and Chrarisharief pligrim cum tourism grid.

During the mass contact visit, the people of the Kherigund demanded reconstruction of bridge over Doodgangha nallah between Kherigund and Hanjura which has been washed away in the recent flash floods.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Lone has requested the District administration to provide a temporary bridge so that the people get some relief.