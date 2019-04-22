JKPM opens party office in Ganderbal

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) headed by IAS officer turned politician, Shah Faesal, opened its office in Ganderbal main town.

This is the fourth office of the party in J&K state, in addition to the party headquarter at Harco House, Raj Bagh, Sonawari constituency office in Sumbal main town and the Jammu province office in Narwal.

The office located in Sofi Complex, main town Ganderbal, was inaugurated by JKPM leader Shehla Rashid at a private function of party workers organised by JKPM Ganderbal unit, comprising Mohammed Amin Sofi who is the district Ganderbal incharge for JKPM Ganderbal, Raja Parvaiz who is the JKPM coordinator for Ganderbal Assembly Constituency, Abdul Rahman Dar who is in charge of Sherpathri, Manzoor Ahmed Lone who is the JKPM coordinator for Kangan Assembly Constituency, and several others.

Shehla Rashid while inaugurating the office said that the opening of an office in Ganderbal signifies an important development, as Ganderbal is considered as a game changer in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Among other leaders present at the function were JKPM State executive member Iqbal Ahmed Rather and JKPM Women’s Wing Incharge Rufaida Mansoor.

Speaking at the function JKPM leaders congratulated the JKPM Ganderbal team for their hard work and dedication. "Ganderbal unit is the most vibrant units of the party.

“The members of this team joined us at a time when we were not participating in the electoral process,” the leaders said and added that these are the kind of idealistic and honest people which JKPM aim to bring into the party. “These people will work selflessly for the people of Kashmir who are victims of the prevailing conflict in Kashmir,” they said.

