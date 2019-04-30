JKPM leader tours Chanadaji, Bandipora; interacts with people

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM in charge Bandipora Dr Mustafa has said that JKPM would provide basic amenities to the people of backward and remote areas which have hitherto remained a victim of official apathy and political vendetta.

A spokesperson of the JKPM said that interacting with the people during his visit to Chanadaji , a remotest backward area of district Bandipora on Monday Dr Mustafa said that improving the living conditions of the poor and removing injustices meted out to the innocent people of the state was the sacred mission of JKPM and this mission would be perused as an act of faith at all costs.

Dr Mustafa assured the people that their demands regarding road connectivity, drinking water facilities, power supply, and medicare facilities would be taken up with the concerned authorities for immediate redressal.

A large number of people including some panels and Sarpanchs of the area joined JKPM and expressed their faith and trust on the leadership of Dr Shah Faesal. Dr Mustafa was given a rousing reception on reaching Chanadaji village.