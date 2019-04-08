JKPM leader meets public delegations

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM leader Syed Iqbal Tahir met various delegations from Homshalibugh constituency of Kulgam. In a statement, JKPM spokesperson said at this occasion people apprised the party leader about the problems faced by people in this constituency, especially in Yaripora area.

The spokesperson said that the delegations apprised JKPM leader bout the rampant corruption in the government departments, bad roads, no proper drinking facilities. They also mentioned that the sub-district hospital at Yaripora was functioning without any adequate infrastructure and the higher secondary school of the area is having only a few streams functional for the last 60 years of its existence which is affecting the interests of youth.

The spokesperson said that Tahir assured the delegations that their party will highlight the problems of the area especially those faced by the youth as the focus of the party is to work for the young generation of the state.

At this occasion, various members of CPIM joined party notable Mohammad Amin Wani (Area Committee Head CPIM Yaripora), Aqib Shafi and Mohd Syed Wani.