JKPM holds campaign in Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla

April 28, 2019 |

‘Will safeguard JKs identity, culture’

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) leaders on Saturday held campaigns in Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts.

As per a statement, party leader Dr. Nazir Ahmad Lone while speaking at the series of meetings at Borwa and Khathier in Chadoora, Budgam urged the people of the State to guard their identity and culture.

He said that Kashmiris are facing severest ever threat to their existence and survival in the hands of fascist forces.

“The people especially youth must guard their identity and existence as some forces inimical to the autonomy of the state are hellbent to erode constitutional guarantees to the special status of the state,” Nazir said.

He urged the youth to strengthen the hands of Dr. Shah Faesal “who has embarked on a noble mission to fight against injustices meted out to the people on socio-political and development fronts”.

JKPM leader and in-charge Bandipora, Dr Gulam Mustafa Khan during his maiden visit to Wevan area claimed that his party will “leave no stone unturned to improve the livelihood of the people of Wevan village which is a hitherto remotest and neglected area of district Bandipora”.

Mustafa, as per the statement, assured the locals his party has “vowed to ensure that justice is done to the people of the state without any discrimination and to providing basic amenities of life to the people living in remote and backward areas”.

“It was very painful to hear that people of these areas particularly Wevan village have no road connectivity, electricity, potable drinking water and proper medical facilities despite tall claims like "Sab Ka Sath- Sab Ka Vikas" by the previous state as well as the central government,” Mustafa Khan said

Mustafa said that people of the area have complained that not a single local or public representative has ever visited this area except at the times of seeking votes. “It is deplorable that the populace in these villages have totally been neglected, but it these people recall the contribution of Dr Shah Faesal as the then Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora who had visited this remotest area and distributed solar lights, blankets, mattings and other basic facilities to the needy people,” he added.



JKPM leader Feroz Peerzada while addressing the people and party workers said has asked the youth to strengthen his party for a “fructify dream of a politically, socially and economically self-sufficient state”.



Speaking to a series of public meetings at Maharajpora , Sopore, Rampore Rajpora and Zaloora Sopore, Feroz claimed that “ JKPM would render every sacrifice to safeguard interests of the people adding that time has come to isolate opportunistic and power-hungry politicians”.

On the occasion a large number of people especially youth joined JKPM, the statement claimed.



