JKPM for a joint fight to end child labour: Chasfeeda

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing her serious concern over the alarming prevalence of Child Labour in the State, JKPM State Youth President and Media Advisor, Chasfeeda Shah has urged for united efforts to curb this menace from the society.

A statement from the JKPM said speaking at a seminar on disastrous consequences of Child Labour held in Government High school, Hanjivera on Thursday Chasfeeda Shah said in spite of many strict laws existing against child labour in Kashmir, the number of minor children, less than 14 years of age, working as labourers was increasing at an alarming level with every passing day. She said as per reports there are more than one lakh child labourers in the state, the majority of whom work in the handicrafts sector, automobile workshops, brick kilns, agriculture and as domestic servants in homes.

SDM Pattan Syed Naseer, teachers , parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The event was organized by a local NGO, Parvaaz International Trust.

Chasfeeda Shah said that the basic cause of child labour was poverty, distress and illiteracy which need to be addressed earnestly. She said that child labour not only deprives a child of his right to education, health and ruins his life but also hinders the economical and social progress of the whole Nation as the future of a nation relies on its children. Shah said the onus lies on all citizens to join hands in the fight against child labour. She said that the existence of Child Labour Act and other laws regarding prevention of child labour appear not to be effective at all because child labour is quite common everywhere.

She asked the students and youth to stand guard against Child labour. She said as responsible citizens we should be aware in detailed about this problem and take some positive steps to remove this menace from the society. On the occasion, students of the school presented a cultural program which enthralled the audience. Awards and prizes were also given to the volunteers and meritorious students by the NGO.







