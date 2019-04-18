JKPM demands adequate compensation for Ring road, transmission line affected farmers

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Wednesday demanded that people affected by Semi Ring Road and 440 KV DC Samba- Amargrah transmission line should be rehabilitated, resettled and compensated adequately without any delay as a large number of affected people in many districts are crying for justice from last more than two years.

In a statement, JKPM President said that agriculture and horticulture land in the State is under tremendous pressure as state is losing its fertile land on daily basis for developmental projects like highways and transmission lines. In return, due to obsolete land acquisition laws, the affected farmers are not given fair compensation like in other parts of India under Land Acquistion Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RTFCLARR Act ) and Right to Fair Compensation.

He said that the state Govt has no clear policy for rehabilitation and resettlement in J&K. "A huge chunk of land comprising about 8000 kanals is being acquired for Ring Road projects in Srinagar and Jammu. In return farmers get stamp duty rate of their land which is even 4 to 5 times less than the market value , " Shah Faesal said adding that the agriculture and horticulture departments prepare estimates as per 1993 rates which is sheer injustice with them.

He said the affected farmers have alleged that the concerned departments are resorting to favouritism and corruption and prepare vague estimates for compensation.

He said more than 5000 hectares of agriculture and forest land has been affected by 440 KV DC Samba Amargrah transmission line from Samba to Amargrah Sopore adding that in many Budgam villages, the transmission line passes through fully grown apple and pear orchards. “The touts and some employees of transmission company are fleecing the common people on the promise of land compensation. The affected farmers have alleged that instead of processing compensation cases of genuine people, money is fraudulently given to people whose land has not come under the said projects.”

Shah Faesal said that Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) demands a high-level investigation into the matter so that allegations of fraud in the distribution of compensation are looked into adequately.