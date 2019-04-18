About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM demands adequate compensation for Ring road, transmission line affected farmers

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Wednesday demanded that people affected by Semi Ring Road and 440 KV DC Samba- Amargrah transmission line should be rehabilitated, resettled and compensated adequately without any delay as a large number of affected people in many districts are crying for justice from last more than two years.
In a statement, JKPM President said that agriculture and horticulture land in the State is under tremendous pressure as state is losing its fertile land on daily basis for developmental projects like highways and transmission lines. In return, due to obsolete land acquisition laws, the affected farmers are not given fair compensation like in other parts of India under Land Acquistion Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RTFCLARR Act ) and Right to Fair Compensation.
He said that the state Govt has no clear policy for rehabilitation and resettlement in J&K. "A huge chunk of land comprising about 8000 kanals is being acquired for Ring Road projects in Srinagar and Jammu. In return farmers get stamp duty rate of their land which is even 4 to 5 times less than the market value , " Shah Faesal said adding that the agriculture and horticulture departments prepare estimates as per 1993 rates which is sheer injustice with them.
He said the affected farmers have alleged that the concerned departments are resorting to favouritism and corruption and prepare vague estimates for compensation.
He said more than 5000 hectares of agriculture and forest land has been affected by 440 KV DC Samba Amargrah transmission line from Samba to Amargrah Sopore adding that in many Budgam villages, the transmission line passes through fully grown apple and pear orchards. “The touts and some employees of transmission company are fleecing the common people on the promise of land compensation. The affected farmers have alleged that instead of processing compensation cases of genuine people, money is fraudulently given to people whose land has not come under the said projects.”
Shah Faesal said that Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) demands a high-level investigation into the matter so that allegations of fraud in the distribution of compensation are looked into adequately.

 

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM demands adequate compensation for Ring road, transmission line affected farmers

              

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Wednesday demanded that people affected by Semi Ring Road and 440 KV DC Samba- Amargrah transmission line should be rehabilitated, resettled and compensated adequately without any delay as a large number of affected people in many districts are crying for justice from last more than two years.
In a statement, JKPM President said that agriculture and horticulture land in the State is under tremendous pressure as state is losing its fertile land on daily basis for developmental projects like highways and transmission lines. In return, due to obsolete land acquisition laws, the affected farmers are not given fair compensation like in other parts of India under Land Acquistion Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RTFCLARR Act ) and Right to Fair Compensation.
He said that the state Govt has no clear policy for rehabilitation and resettlement in J&K. "A huge chunk of land comprising about 8000 kanals is being acquired for Ring Road projects in Srinagar and Jammu. In return farmers get stamp duty rate of their land which is even 4 to 5 times less than the market value , " Shah Faesal said adding that the agriculture and horticulture departments prepare estimates as per 1993 rates which is sheer injustice with them.
He said the affected farmers have alleged that the concerned departments are resorting to favouritism and corruption and prepare vague estimates for compensation.
He said more than 5000 hectares of agriculture and forest land has been affected by 440 KV DC Samba Amargrah transmission line from Samba to Amargrah Sopore adding that in many Budgam villages, the transmission line passes through fully grown apple and pear orchards. “The touts and some employees of transmission company are fleecing the common people on the promise of land compensation. The affected farmers have alleged that instead of processing compensation cases of genuine people, money is fraudulently given to people whose land has not come under the said projects.”
Shah Faesal said that Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) demands a high-level investigation into the matter so that allegations of fraud in the distribution of compensation are looked into adequately.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;