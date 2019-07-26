JKPM appoints Ramzan in-charge South Kashmir

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President JKPM Shah Faesal reviewed the functioning of South Kashmir unit of the party and reconstituted the ground team.

Mohammed Ramzan Ex-Secretary Legislative Assembly was appointed as Vice President Parliamentary Affairs and in-charge South Kashmir.

A JKP< spokesperson said on this occasion Shah Faesal said that Mohammad Ramzan is widely known in political and administrative circles and his long experience in public service will be a great asset for the party. Riyaz Majid, a US-returned academic was appointed as Additional Spokesperson if the party.

The meeting discussed the party activities in South Kashmir and expressed satisfaction about the excellent work done by in-charge Anantnag Constiuency and VP Political Affairs Adv. Syed Iqbal Tahir.

The meeting was attended by Reyaz Majid member State Executive, Members of the State Executive Dr. Mohammad Hussain, Javed Ahmad Nilora, Javed Ahmad Khan and Mir Mudasir Rashid in-charge.