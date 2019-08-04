About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019

JKPM appeals India, Pak for calm on borders

Calls for a united face of JK political parties in this moment of crisis

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Saturday appealed the governments of India and Pakistan to maintain peace at the borders and not indulge into miscalculated adventurism that can have serious implications for the peace of South Asia.
State executive members of JKPM had an emergency meeting at party’s Rajabagh headquarter to discuss the ongoing situation in the state. Members from various parts of the state attended the meeting. During the meeting many resolutions were passed, said party spokesperson in a statement.
“Besides appealing India and Pakistan governments to maintain peace on borders, it was also discussed that all the issues pending between the two countries would better be resolved with peaceful means. And instead of show-off of might and military power the two countries should sit down and not imperil the lives of people at the borders,” said the statement.
JKPM state executive, as per the statement, also appealed all political parties in the state to put up a united face and come together in this moment of crisis to give hope to the people of Kashmir.
“All the members expressed their concern over the deteriorating security situation in the state and a sense of fear psychosis that is being created due to issuance of frequent orders by the state government without giving any reasonable justification about these orders,” the statement added.
The recent advisory issued to the tourists and the Amarnath pilgrims was also discussed and “it was felt that the advisory has added to the panic and due to return of tourists from the valley, Kashmir is on edge”.
“It has been for the first time for the last 30 years that Kashmir has been turned into a tourist-free place which is a heavy setback to the state economy,” said the statement.
JKPM state executive, as per the statement, also charted out the future strategy “in case of any assault on the special status of the Jammu Kashmir state and resolved that peaceful public action will be resorted to in cases the need arises and people will be informed and educated about the need or protection of the special status”.
The meeting was attended by Javaid Mustafa Mir, Dr. Shah Faesal, Shehla Rashid, Mohammad Ramzan, Dr. Nazir Lone, Feroze Peerzada, Syed Iqbal Tahir, Sajjad Sheikh, Uzair Ronga, Iqbal Rather, Dr. Mustafa Khan, Ashok Kumar, Mohd, Amin Sofi, Dilbag Singh, Imdad Gazi, Mir Mudasir Rashid, Reyaz Majid and Chasfeeda Shah.

 

