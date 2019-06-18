JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

June 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) head and former bureaucrat turned politican, Shah Faesal and Awami Itihad Party (AIP) chief, Engineer Abdul Rashid Tuesday forged an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

The newly floated alliance would work under the banner of Peoples United Front (PUF).

Each party would have its three memebers in the coordination committe.

The committe would be headed by JKPM senior leader Javed Mustafa Mir.

The two parties have also drafted Agenda for Allianace which talks about facilitating the resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people.

Keeping in view the political instability in the state, both the leaders stressed upon the need of an hour to enter into an alliance.