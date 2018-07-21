About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKPCC welcomes constitution of new CWC

Published at July 21, 2018 01:55 AM 0Comment(s)183views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar July 20:

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Friday welcomed the constitution of the new CWC by AICC President Rahul Gandhi in which JKPCC said, “He has chosen people of great experience as well as several young and new faces representing various sections of pluralistic India.”
Welcoming the first ever CWC by Rahul Gandhi after taking over as Congress President Ravinder Sharma Chief Spokesperson extended congratulations to Rahul Gandhi and felicitations to all those leaders included in the CWC on behalf of the rank and file of the Party.
He said: “The new Apex body of the Congress Party represents experienced, young and dynamism from cross sections of the pluralistic Indian society, to which Congress Party truly represents and leads for last more than one and quarter century.”
He said that new committee led by Rahul Gandhi will surely devise the effective strategy and mechanism “to defeat the divisive forces in the country and lead the Party to victory in the next general elections”.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top