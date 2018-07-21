JKPCC welcomes constitution of new CWC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar July 20:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Friday welcomed the constitution of the new CWC by AICC President Rahul Gandhi in which JKPCC said, “He has chosen people of great experience as well as several young and new faces representing various sections of pluralistic India.”
Welcoming the first ever CWC by Rahul Gandhi after taking over as Congress President Ravinder Sharma Chief Spokesperson extended congratulations to Rahul Gandhi and felicitations to all those leaders included in the CWC on behalf of the rank and file of the Party.
He said: “The new Apex body of the Congress Party represents experienced, young and dynamism from cross sections of the pluralistic Indian society, to which Congress Party truly represents and leads for last more than one and quarter century.”
He said that new committee led by Rahul Gandhi will surely devise the effective strategy and mechanism “to defeat the divisive forces in the country and lead the Party to victory in the next general elections”.