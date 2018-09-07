JKPCC stages protest over Rafale deal in Kishtwar, demand probe

‘Deal caused a loss of Rs. 41,025 crore of public money’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Scores of members of the Congress party satged a protest demonstration over Rafale deal at Kishtwar on Thursday, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.
According to a statement, the protesters were led by All India Congess Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge, J&K, Shakeel Ahmad, and Vice president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Ghulam Mohammad Saroori.
A large number of senior Congress leaders and workers protested outside the old DC Office Kishtwar, and marched towards the office of the new DC office complex. They also raised slogans seeking a JPC probe into the Rafale deal. The party submitted a memorandum to the President of India through ADDC, Kishtwar Imam Din, the statement said.
While addressing the protestors, Shakeel Ahmad demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France, alleging that it has caused huge loss to India's exchequer.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not go through the Defence Procurement Procedure in respect of the Rafael deal which did not have the mandatory approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security also,” Shakeel alleged.
He claimed that the Rafale deal had caused a loss of Rs. 41,025 crore of public money. “The purchase of Rafale aircraft from France was initiated during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government and negotiations were started for 126 aircraft. As per international bid that opened on December 12, 2012, during the UPA government the price of the aircraft was Rs. 526 crore apiece. The UPA government had planned to buy 18 aircraft in ‘fly away’ condition from France and the remaining 108 were to be made in India by the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited through transfer of technology,” he added.
“But Modi had unilaterally decided to buy only 36 Rafale aircraft at a cost of Rs. 60,145 crore. What made the Prime Minister to reduce the number of aircraft from 126 to 36,” he asked while alleging that Modi had “compromised the Defence and national interests amid looming threats from China and Pakistan”.
“We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale deal to bring out the facts. If not, a Supreme Court monitored inquiry has to be conducted into the deal,” he said and accused the NDA government, headed by BJP, of keeping the country in dark over the Rafale deal.
Speaking on the occasion, Saroori said that the "The prime minister should come forward and tell the country about the cost of Rafale deal. The time has come to seek answers from the BJP-led central government.
He said “high” price India had paid to France for the purchase of the fighter aircraft compared to prices paid by countries like Egypt and Qatar was not some “charity” and the Modi government “should answer as to where the money had gone. People are asking in whose pockets this money has gone”.
He claimed that the price negotiated by the Modi government was three times the one agreed upon by the Congress-led UPA government earlier.