JKPCC skeptical over holding of panchayat polls, says situation not conducive

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 20:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday said they are "skeptical" over holding of panchayat polls in the state.
“There is no official decision about the conduct of Panchayat elections in the state. There are only rumors till this date. The previous coalition government has many times announced the elections but failed,” State Congress President G A Mir told Rising Kashmir.
Governor NN Vohra in his August 15 speech announced that the ULB polls will be held from September to October, while the Panchayat Elections will be held from October to December.
On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that people from the state were meeting him with requests to hold panchayat polls in the state. Modi has also said that elections will be conducted in the next few months.
However, Mir said that the coalition government in the past had announced the elections but within a month reversed it.
Mir said that assessing the ground situation and providing the safeguards for the candidates and the people who will vote are necessary.
“We have already said that assessing the ground situation is the work of governor administration. When the government will give clarification and assure that the situation is conducive for conducting elections, then Congress party would never say no,” Mir said.
He said the assurance and security have to come from the government.
State Congress President said that previous government had earlier eroded the three-tier panchayat system.
"But we are thankful to the Governor who took over the system. It will definitely encourage the people."
Mir said, if there would have been an elected council in the villages, then the development would have been visible.
“Due to no elected council, the center does not release the funds around 8,000 crore. The state doesn't receive those funds, which would have been used for the roads, lanes and other developments,” Mir said.
Describing the importance of urban local bodies elections, Mir said the elections is to empower people, and solving the issues.
“I think the response of people will be good but the government has to look at the security scenario,” he said.
Panchayat elections for 4,130 sarpanchs and 29,719 panch constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir were last held in 2011 after a gap of nearly four decades. The polls to the local bodies were supposed to be held in 2016 but could not be conducted due to the five-month-long unrest in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani on July 8 that year.
Since 2011, 16 panchayat members have been killed and 30 wounded in suspected militant attacks in the Valley.
Not only Congress, but many former panchayat members are reluctant to participate in any such exercise saying that situation in the Valley is not conducive for any kind of poll exercise.
“After killing of so many panch members in the past, we don’t want to contest the elections as we fear for our lives. This is not the right time to hold polls in the state,” said one of the former panchs, wishing anonymity.
However, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chief Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the Governor and New Delhi seem adamant to go ahead with the elections.
“Situation was not conducive for the elections. If local body elections will be successful then it is the positive sign for the panchayat elections.”