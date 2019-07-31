JKPCC Prez asks GoI to clear air over rumors in Kashmir

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cautioning the people about the designs of divisive and anti-peace forces hell bent upon to create restlessness among the masses, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed serious concern over the current chaotic situation prevailing in State.

Mir asked the centre government to come clean rumour mongering in the State for some days, which has sent confusing signals across the State.

JKPCC President was addressing series of public meetings at Halsidar, Hergawas, Gamdoora, Heeward and Dodwagan in Dooru area of South Kashmir where he cautioned the people about the designs of disruptive forces vitiating peaceful atmosphere by spreading rumours in the society and asked the centre to take effective measures to contain such type of forces in order to maintain peace and tranquility.

Referring to the problems confronting people, Mir expressed serious concern over the pathetic condition of inhabitants of far off places in Dooru and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, where people having been facing inconvenience due to non-connectivity of roads, poor supply of electricity, lack of medical facilities, over charging of electric fees and sought immediate redressal of their grievances.

