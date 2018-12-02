JKPCC holds party meet, urges workers to gear up for 2019 polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 1.
The District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar on Saturday urged upon Party Workers and Block Presidents to gear up for 2019 Parliamentary and Assembly Elections to defeat the designs of BJP and the RSS.
According to statement, the meeting was presided over by DCC President Irfan Naqib who reviewed party activities in Srinagar District.
He urged upon the party Functionaries to strengthen the party further at booth, Halqa and Block levels in Srinagar inorder to face the challenges.
The meeting also hit out at the Central Government for allegedly failing to come upto the expectations of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. “Centre has miserably filed people of Jammu and Kashmir on all counts. The dual standards and political exploitation on the part of BJP stand exposed, the meeting asserted,” the participants, as per the statement, said.
The meeting also expressed confidence that Congress Party will counter the “falsehood and propaganda by BJP and RSS in the forthcoming elections.”
“The Saffron Party is hell bent upon to divide people for electoral gains, which will be defeated by Congress Party,” they said.