JKPCC extends felicitations to Gulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has congratulated Shri. Gulam Nabi Azad Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha for receiving the outstanding Parliamentarian Award.
In a Statement JKPCC President G.A. Mir on behalf of rank and file of the Party has extended heartiest felicitations to Shri. Gulam Nabi Azad on the conferment of outstanding Parliamentary award.
He said that this is the recognition of remarkable contribution of the Parliamentary proceedings on crucial issues and subjects faced by the Country, his vast experience in politics and long inning in the Parliament has proved to be great contribution to the Parliamentary democracy, G.A. Mir said.