JKPCC discusses JK’s socio-political scenario

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 26:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Thursday reviewed the organizational affairs and activities in various Assembly Segments at Srinagar Party Headquarter, besides holding discussions on the overall socio-political scenario in the backdrop of the toppling of PDP-BJP Coalition in the State.
JKPCC also held discussions on the lack of development and difficulties confronting people in their respective segments.
Party delegations from various Assembly Segments also discussed three and a half years of “misrule and mismanagement with the leadership” holding unholy alliance of both PDP-BJP responsible for the deterioration in the situation especially in Kashmir valley.
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President G A Mir flanked by former minister Taj Mohi U Din, MLA Haji Ab Rashid Dar, Mohammad Anwar Bhat, besides spokesperson Farooq Andrabi held discussions with the deputations on various issues pertaining to their respective constituencies in order “to devise effective strategy to address the genuine concerns of the people”.
The deputations comprising senior party leaders and functionaries from Langate, Pattan, Baramulla proper, and Zadibal (Sgr) called on party leaders and submitted detailed memorandum mentioning the overall socio-political scenario in their respective Assembly Segments and sought resolution of the problems confronting people arisen “due to the wrong policies adopted by the previous PDP-BJP regime in the State”.
The deputations also apprised the leadership of “lack of development in their respective Assembly Segments”.