JKPCC condoles demise of Anil Chopra

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 06:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has deeply condoled the sad demise of Anil Chopra, veteran Congress leader and President District Congress Committee Jammu Urban, who passed away early morning today at Ludhiana, after brief illness.
A condolence meeting was held here today at PCC HQ. Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu to condole the sad demise of Anil Chopra. President JKPCC Ghulam Ahmed Mir and other senior leaders of the party including DCC Jammu & frontal organizations attended.
Chopra suffered a paralysis attack and was shifted to Ludhiana Hospital where he expired in the wee hours today morning. Chopra had a long association with the Congress and served the society and the party in different capacities during his career. He held various senior positions in the party from time to time and presently he was President of District Congress Committee Jammu.
Floral tributes were paid to the veteran leader in the meeting and the senior leaders remembered his contributions in different capacities to the party and the people during his public life. Paying tributes, President JKPCC Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Chopra and described him as a great leader of the party who was liked by one and all because of his humbleness and qualities of leadership.
A condolence resolution was also adopted in the meeting remembering the remarkable contribution of Anil Chopra in the party and in the service of people and praying for peace to the soul and to give strength to the family to bear the great loss. Later, two minutes silence was observed to pray for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Prominent senior leaders were present on the occasion and shared their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chopra and remembered his services to the people and the party. included CLP Leader N.Rigzin Jora, Sham Lal Sharma; Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan; Ravinder Sharma, Gulzar Wani-MLA, Rajnish Sharma, Vikram Malhotra, Th. Manmohan Singh, Sdr. Surinder Singh Channi, Ch. Shah Nawaz, Ch. Zaffarullah, Pawan Raina, Nadeem Niaz, Ch. Sukhdev Singh, Suresh Bargotra, Shri Krishan Lal Gupta, Pranav Shogotra, Madan Lal Malagar, Dr. R.K. Khajuria, Mian Nazir Ahmed, Mansa Ram, Sunil Sharma, R.P. Mangotra, Ch. Maqbool, Jai Singh, Som Raj Sharma and others.
0 Comment(s)