JKPCC condoles Abdullah Safvi's demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 16:
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing away of Senior Congress Leader and former MLA Muhammad Abdullah Safvi of Zadibal, Srinagar.
In a statement, JKPCC President G. A. Mir described Late Safvi as a prominent and stanch political leader of the party, who remained bedridden for a long time.
Mir offered condolences to the family of Safvi and sympathized with them. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, District Congress President, Srinagar Irfan Naqib has also condoled the demise of Abdullah Safvi and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.