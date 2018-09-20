JKPCC chief's remarks uncalled for: NC

Srinagar19 September
National Conference on Wednesday called J&K PCC chief GA Mir’s remarks on NC decision of staying away from upcoming ULB polls as outrageous and far from truth.
Calling his utterances politically motivated, NC Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “It’s sad that the Congress chief had to make such malafide accusations on our recent announcement of not participating in local body polls. Congress chief called NC’s decision as part of a ’larger conspiracy’. The very identity of the state is under threat and it is NC which has taken the fight head on.”
“It would have been better if Congress had supported parties from J&K in their attempts to safeguard interests of State subjects,” Imran said. He added that by using words like conspiracy, JKPCC was drawing attention towards their own intentions and “selfish motives”.
Imran alleged that Congress was responsible for the erosion of J&K’s special provisions and by issuing a statement like the present one, the party had once again made clear its apathy. “If we start reminding people of their history with regard to State’s special status a lot of old and painful wounds will be reopened,” Imran said adding, “Congress has been responsible for eroding most of the constitutional guarantees that the state enjoyed and the situation in the state now is more because of them.”
While strongly condemning Mir’s comments, the provincial spokesperson said, “The State Congress has ignored the vicious attacks on states special status. I will not hesitate in saying that the Congress has indeed bailed out the right wing BJP by announcing their participation in the upcoming ULB, Panchayat polls without getting a guarantee from the central government on where it stands on Art 35 A and Art 370.”
“The state is going through a very sensitive phase. The very identity of our state is under threat and state’s premier political parties have put their foot down and asked for clarity on Art 35 A. When we announced the decision of not participating in polls we were of the opinion that parties who give priority to interests of the state and its people would follow our call. This was an opportunity to send a strong message regarding Art 35 A but once again the interests of the state have been sacrificed by the Congress party because of its perceived necessity of having to be seen as a national party,” the spokesperson said.
He said that the special status of J&K is enshrined in the Constitution and it cannot be tampered with. “Our party president Dr Farooq Abdullah has echoed the sentiment of every state subject and we will not hesitate to protest in every nook and corner of the State if any tinkering is done with the State's special status. We are reaching out and spreading awareness throughout the state about our decision of staying away from polls,” he said.