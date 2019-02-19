JKPA holds meeting, condemns violence

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 18:
In the backdrop of prevailing situation, JKPA president, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat Monday chaired a meeting of the party and expressed concerns and apprehensions regarding the present situation and problems faced by Kashmiris in different parts of India.
“Violence is condemnable in all its forms and manifestations. Killing of an individual is equal to killing of whole mankind,” Bhat said as per a statement issued to KNS.
It added that several other leaders appealed to the civil society of India to come forward and hold the hands of Kashmiris being targeted all across the country for none of their faults.
They further appealed to Kashmiris back home not to pay heed to rumors that can cause law and order problem and can result in destruction of life and property.
The meeting appreciated the role of Governor for establishing a helpline for Kashmiris and steps taken towards normalizing the situation.