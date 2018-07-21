JKP to use body cameras in operations: DGP

Vaid says Governor’s administration wants normalcy, end to violence
Vaid says Governor’s administration wants normalcy, end to violence
Javid AhmadSrinagar, July 20:
With an aim to strengthen security and improve general policing, Jammu Kashmir Police would soon equip its men with body cameras to keep surveillance on events including anti-militancy operations wherever necessary.
Director General of Police (DGP), Sheesh Paul Vaid said the body cameras would improve policing and keep surveillance on constables as well as on people they interact with.
“It will help us identify what actually happens on the scene. Let’s say a traffic cop is challaning somebody, and then come allegations. The camera will record, it will not lie. Police have to get confronted with a hostile crowd. In the camera, you can see who is doing right or wrong. The idea is to use technology to know the truth,” Vaid told reporters on the sidelines of an opening ceremony of the ‘16th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament’ being played at the synthetic turf outside the Tourist Reception Centre at Srinagar.
J&K Police is procuring body cameras alongside other equipment under the police modernisation initiative.
“The process is on and as soon as they come, first we will supply them in cities, towns and particularly at nakkahs and for dealing with the city’s law and order component,” the DGP said.
On whether these cameras would be used in operations against militants, the State police chief said the first priority was law and order.
“In operations, wherever we find necessary, we will use them,” he said.
For the past many years, Kashmir has been witnessing a dangerous trend of youth risking their lives to break the cordon of the government forces by resorting to stone throwing at troops near gunfight sites to help militants escape.
This trend is particularly prevalent in Anantnag, Pulwama, and Shopian and Kulgam districts of militant hot-bed south Kashmir.
“After procurement, the body cameras will be mounted by cops on their uniforms as a visible interface between people and police and the move is aimed at ensuring internal accountability,” an official said.
According to reports, paramilitary CRPF, which deals with law and order situations alongside State police, has been already using the body cameras, seen as an effective measure.
The DGP said the Governor’s administration wants restoration of normalcy and end to violence so that peace prevails in the State.
He said disturbance in law and order incidents had largely come down since the imposition of Governor’s rule in the State.
On what methods, the government forces would use to keep youth away from joining militant ranks, Vaid said, “They (militants) are our own people and if they don’t choose the path of militancy, it is good.”
About the new surrender policy for local militants, the State police chief said the policy was with the government and “under consideration”.
On the increasing trend of Kashmiri girls going missing, Vaid said this was a normal crime.
“Girls are missing from all over India and we will work out and find out,” he said.
Earlier, the DGP said sports activities being sponsored by Police at district level and police station level were aimed at attracting more youth toward sports and keeping them away from drugs and the “wrong path”.
