JKP bids farewell to Ghulam Hassan Bhat

‘He was a talented, professional officer
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir police on superannuation of DIG CKR, Ghulam Hassan Bhat today termed him as a “talented” and “professional” police on his retirement today.
Ghulam Hassan Bhat started his journey in Police Department in the year 1984 as DySP and retired from the department as an IG. During his career, he held many key posts in the department which include DySP PHQ, SP CID SBK, SO IGP Kashmir, SP CID CI Jammu, SP PCR Kashmir, SSP Anantnag, SSP CID SBK, SSP vigilance, AIG personnel, DIG North Kashmir and DIG Central Kashmir.
In this regard, a function was organized by Kashmir Zone Police to bid farewell to the outgoing officer in honour of the relentless contribution made by him in the department. The department feels proud for he has tirelessly worked for the welfare of officials and taken measures for effective implementation of policing.
The function was attended by IGP Kashmir S P Pani, DIG SKR Amit Kumar, VK Birdi and other senior officers of J&K police.
