JKNPP urges Governor to dissolve Assembly

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Chief Patron of National Panthers Party, Prof.Bhim Singh, has shot a letter to Governor, N.N. Vohra demanding immediate dissolution of the suspended Legislative Assembly of J&K, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
According to a statement, Singh, as per the spokesman, said that it was imperative “so that the people of the state shall be confident that the present leadership in the Assembly shall not abuse its power anymore”.
“I am taking this liberty writing this letter to you to ensure return of peace in J&K and protection of life, liberty and fundamental rights of all the citizens of India. I urge upon on the Governor to kindly convene an urgent meeting of the representatives of all recognized political parties,” he wrote in the letter.
Singh further wrote that the representatives of Hurriyat Conference may also be invited as “some of them have represented the people of J&K as Members of the Legislative Assembly”.
“This meeting may be convened at any place your honour may deem fit and suitable in Ladakh, Kashmir or Jammu,” the letter read.
He further wrote that a meeting of the senior media persons namely, the editors of the newspapers published in J&K should also be convened besides convening a meeting of the active and known social activists of Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu at any place.
“Your honour may also call a meeting of the notables in J&K, you deem fit to be talked with an idea to seek the people’s opinion as to what needs to be done immediately in J&K for restoration of confidence of the people which stands shaken today for many reasons,” Singh wrote in the letter.
“The general opinion rather massive opinion of the people of all the three regions stands for immediate dissolution of the State Assembly whose continuation has been exploited by several political elements in the state and outside the state. Rumour mongering is causing a greater agony than the actual facts relating to the political situation in the state. J&K Constitution as well as Anti-Defection Law in the State of J&K does not allow any defection whether a single legislator defects or all the legislators in a particular political party defect,” the letter read.
Singh said that, “This is my request to Governor to exercise absolute power vested in the Governor of J&K only under Section 53 of J&K Constitution to dissolve the State Assembly without any delay. Wisdom lies in daring and I am sure that history shall be grateful to you.”