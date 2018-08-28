JKNPP protest in New Delhi seeking dissolution of LA

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Scores of JK National Panthers Party leaders and activists staged protest in New Delhi demanding dissolution of Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement, the protest was led by party chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, and was held at ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra’ in New Delhi seeking immediate dissolution of J&K Assembly.
The NPP workers sought the attention of President of India and Election Commission towards “wrongful prolongation of suspended Assembly and the resultant reports of horse trading and sought immediate dissolution of J&K House”.
Referring to the political impasse created in the state in the wake of suspension of Assembly pursuant to breakdown of BJP-PDP govt, Singh expressed concern over the alleged “attempts of various political parties wooing the rival legislators in a bid to form govt by hook or crook”.
“There were reports of floor crossing amidst allurements and enticements held out to legislators of other parties, he said. The panic stricken political parties were trying hard to keep their flock together and to rescue their members from falling prey to the enchantments and charms of the opponents,” said Singh.
Accusing the BJP of trying to “engineer defections in other parties through support of central agencies”, Singh said that such “bizarre machinations did not auger well for the state and could result in further alienation”.
“And while BJP was trying to break other parties, some of its own members were in touch with congress as per authentic sources,” he said.
“These opportunist MLAs included those who had jettisoned congress on the eve of previous elections to bask in the reflected glory of Narendra Modi at the said time but had now realized that BJP was a sinking ship and were desperate to abandon it,” Singh alleged.