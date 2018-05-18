JKNPP opposes, CPI (M) welcomes unilateral ceasefire announced by GoI

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) staged a protest on Thursday against the government of India’s decision that security forces would not launch any operations in the state during the holy month of Ramadan.
Led by JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh, scores of activists staged the protest demonstration at the Exhibition Ground here and alleged that the central government had surrendered to the dictates of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
They accused the saffron party of appeasing the chief minister merely to keep the "dirty alliance" between the PDP and the BJP intact in the state.
“Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman only recently backed (army chief) General Bipin Rawat's stand that a unilateral ceasefire demanded by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was not a feasible option as the Indian Army had to firmly handle any terrorist activity that threatened the peace and harmony of the state," Singh added.
"All of a sudden yesterday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh announcing one-sided truce had raised eyebrows of the defence personnel besides billions of nationalist Indians who were feeling extremely demoralised and disparaged by the dangerous decision of the central government," he added.
"Its inability to snub the PDP's demand of unilateral ceasefire against the militants has proved that the BJP can digest any muck for power," the JKNPP leader said.
Meanwhile, welcoming the decision to announce a unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir, CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami hoped that it would help initiate a meaningful dialogue process to put an end to violence.
The CPI(M) leader called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a structural and meaningful dialogue during his visit to the state on May 19.
"We welcome the Centre's decision to announce a unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan. We hope that not only for this month, but we expect violence will end forever and it will help initiate a meaningful dialogue process," Tarigami said.
He said that political dialogue with dissenting voices and Pakistan was a must for success of this initiative.
The CPI(M) leader said that silencing of guns on both sides was the need of the hour as hostilities could further derail the efforts leading towards formation of a better understanding.
The Kulgam MLA said that violence was option for none and especially for the suffering people of J&K, who had been the worst victims of hostilities in the region for last so many decades.