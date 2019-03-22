About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKNPP holds road show from Udhampur to Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday held a road show from Udhampur to Kathua to garner support for the upcoming elections.
As per a statement, party chairman , Harsh Dev Singh, State President Young Panthers,. Yashpaul Kundal and others addressed several gatherings en-route and sought public opinion over Parliamentary elections.
“The leaders vociferously asserted that since all other parties including the BJP had belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Panthers Party alone had stood firm to emerge as a reckoning force to liberate them from the decades old socio-political discrimination,” the statement read.
The rally comprising convoy of hundreds of cars started from Roun Domel and after passing through Majalta, Ramkot, Gujru Nagrota, Finter, Mahanpur, Lakhanpur, Kathua, Hiranagar finally culminated at Jatwal, a spokesman claimed in the statement.
While addressing the public gatherings on the way, Singh, said that with the entire concentration of the successive state as well as central govts on Kashmir, the Jammu region was perpetually left neglected economically and politically besides facing severe identity crisis.
He said that people of this region had exhibited tremendous endurance and patience with the hope that the decades old discrimination with Jammu region would end someday with the Kashmir as well as Delhi rulers realizing the need and importance of maintaining regional balance and parity.
“The Dogras who heavily voted BJP to power in the State and the Centre were shell shocked when their aspirations and wishes were bartered away by the 25 Saffron MLAs to PDP for the crumbs of power. They felt humiliated, hoodwinked and betrayed by the BJP’s backward somersault from its grandiloquent pre-poll promises doled out to them in 2014.”
“When the people had pinned high hopes with PM Narendra Modi that he would provide solace to them by resolving the Jammu related issues, the BJP only promoted the interests of Kashmir by playing a second fiddle to PDP,” Harsh said.

 

Latest News

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Mar 21 | PTI/AFP
Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Mar 21 | Agencies
NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

Mar 21 | Agencies
IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

Mar 21 | Agencies
All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Train service resumes in valley

Train service resumes in valley

Mar 21 | Agencies
One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

Mar 21 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir

Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir's Hajin

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKNPP holds road show from Udhampur to Kathua

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday held a road show from Udhampur to Kathua to garner support for the upcoming elections.
As per a statement, party chairman , Harsh Dev Singh, State President Young Panthers,. Yashpaul Kundal and others addressed several gatherings en-route and sought public opinion over Parliamentary elections.
“The leaders vociferously asserted that since all other parties including the BJP had belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Panthers Party alone had stood firm to emerge as a reckoning force to liberate them from the decades old socio-political discrimination,” the statement read.
The rally comprising convoy of hundreds of cars started from Roun Domel and after passing through Majalta, Ramkot, Gujru Nagrota, Finter, Mahanpur, Lakhanpur, Kathua, Hiranagar finally culminated at Jatwal, a spokesman claimed in the statement.
While addressing the public gatherings on the way, Singh, said that with the entire concentration of the successive state as well as central govts on Kashmir, the Jammu region was perpetually left neglected economically and politically besides facing severe identity crisis.
He said that people of this region had exhibited tremendous endurance and patience with the hope that the decades old discrimination with Jammu region would end someday with the Kashmir as well as Delhi rulers realizing the need and importance of maintaining regional balance and parity.
“The Dogras who heavily voted BJP to power in the State and the Centre were shell shocked when their aspirations and wishes were bartered away by the 25 Saffron MLAs to PDP for the crumbs of power. They felt humiliated, hoodwinked and betrayed by the BJP’s backward somersault from its grandiloquent pre-poll promises doled out to them in 2014.”
“When the people had pinned high hopes with PM Narendra Modi that he would provide solace to them by resolving the Jammu related issues, the BJP only promoted the interests of Kashmir by playing a second fiddle to PDP,” Harsh said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;