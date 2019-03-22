JKNPP holds road show from Udhampur to Kathua

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday held a road show from Udhampur to Kathua to garner support for the upcoming elections.

As per a statement, party chairman , Harsh Dev Singh, State President Young Panthers,. Yashpaul Kundal and others addressed several gatherings en-route and sought public opinion over Parliamentary elections.

“The leaders vociferously asserted that since all other parties including the BJP had belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Panthers Party alone had stood firm to emerge as a reckoning force to liberate them from the decades old socio-political discrimination,” the statement read.

The rally comprising convoy of hundreds of cars started from Roun Domel and after passing through Majalta, Ramkot, Gujru Nagrota, Finter, Mahanpur, Lakhanpur, Kathua, Hiranagar finally culminated at Jatwal, a spokesman claimed in the statement.

While addressing the public gatherings on the way, Singh, said that with the entire concentration of the successive state as well as central govts on Kashmir, the Jammu region was perpetually left neglected economically and politically besides facing severe identity crisis.

He said that people of this region had exhibited tremendous endurance and patience with the hope that the decades old discrimination with Jammu region would end someday with the Kashmir as well as Delhi rulers realizing the need and importance of maintaining regional balance and parity.

“The Dogras who heavily voted BJP to power in the State and the Centre were shell shocked when their aspirations and wishes were bartered away by the 25 Saffron MLAs to PDP for the crumbs of power. They felt humiliated, hoodwinked and betrayed by the BJP’s backward somersault from its grandiloquent pre-poll promises doled out to them in 2014.”

“When the people had pinned high hopes with PM Narendra Modi that he would provide solace to them by resolving the Jammu related issues, the BJP only promoted the interests of Kashmir by playing a second fiddle to PDP,” Harsh said.