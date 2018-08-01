JKNPP demands probe into alleged RDD scams

Calls for regularization of MGNREGA employees
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Alleging that there are reports of financial irregularities in the working of Rural Development Department (RDD) particularly under MGNREGA, IWMP and SBM, JK National Panthers Party chairman , Harsh Dev Singh, on Tuesday appealed the Governor and Advisors to order a probe into all spending under the said schemes during past three years.
In a statement, he said that despite thousands of crores pumped into the state every year under the said schemes for employment generation and creation of durable assets, the ground situation was “extremely pathetic”.
He claimed that field visits conducted by him together with the feedback received from various blocks had revealed “not only large scale diversion of huge funds from one activity to the other in violation of SOPs and guidelines but open loot of funds by unscrupulous officials in connivance with vested interests”.
“Massive financial irregularities had deprived not only the poor Job card holders and labourers of their wages but cumulative liabilities amounting to approximately one thousand crores during the last three years from 2015 to 2018 had threatened financial stability.”
He said that the liability figures projected in the official website of RDD, stand at Rs. 35.48 crore for 2015-16, Rs. 140.50 crore for 2016-17, Rs. 651.42 crore for 2017-18 and Rs. 111.25 crore for 2018-19.
“Such liabilities had been created by the reckless officers of the RDD by circumventing the SOPS and stipulated norms for reasons best known,” he.
He, according to the statement, was addressing a press conference in Jammu.
Singh alleged that purchases worth hundreds of crores had been made under SBM on ‘tree guards’ and ‘plants’ during the last three years “which were never put to use”.
“Unquantifiable tree guards so purchased had been dumped in various Panchayats during the last two years without any purpose or justification and allowed to rotten. And despite a ban on plantation and purchase of plants imposed by Rural Dev Deptt, plants costing crores were purchased every year from selected suppliers and allowed to get dried without benefitting anyone,” he alleged.
Likewise, he said, several crores of rupees had been spent on hoardings, banners, posters and wall writings in each District in violation of prescribed guidelines and procedures. “There were reports of the funds under ‘CD and Panchayats’ having been swindled with some Districts and blocks having been divested of their share of grants there by providing further examples of fiscal violations.”
He alleged that with funds having been allegedly diverted under various schemes for “vested interests and legitimate beneficiaries under them remaining unpaid, the anger among the rural poor was brewing with each passing day”.
“Poor, indigent masses in BPL category were being pressurized and coerced in remote areas to construct individual household latrines at their own expense despite there being a provision for the same under scheme,” he added.
He also demanded regularization of MGNREGA employees who are on protest for the past many days.