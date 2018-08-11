About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKNPP demands deportation of Rohingya, Bangladeshi immigrants

Published at August 11, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)117views


Press Trust of India

Jammu:

 Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Friday organised a protest here, demanding the Union government to immediately deport Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants from the state.
The protest, held at the Exhibition Ground in Jammu, was led by JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh, who alleged that the immigrants were involved in illegal activities.
The protesters raised slogans calling for deportation of the immigrants and burnt an effigy of the central government.
Singh said that the central government and Jammu and Kashmir Governor were not serious about resolving the issue which, he said, could lead to tension in Jammu province.
He said the demography of Jammu city and surrounding areas was "under threat" because of the immigrants, adding that their settlements have become a centre of serious crimes, including drug and human trafficking.

 

