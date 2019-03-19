JKNPP announce Lok Sabha candidates

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday announced two candidates for Kashmir Lok Sabha constituencies here on Monday.

As per a statement, Jahangir Ahmed Khan will contest from Baramulla constituency & Abdul Rashid Ganie from Srinagar constituency.

The candidates were approved by the Parliamentary Board of JKNPP, the statement read

Name of the contesting candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat will be announced later.

The party has authorized all the contesting candidates to file their nomination forms in their respective constituencies, read the statement.



