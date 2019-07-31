J&KNGSEA welcomes SAC decision on streamlining accounts service, statistics service

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The J&KNGSEA welcomes the historic SAC decision regarding streamlining of functions of J&K Accounts Service and J&K Economics & Statistics Service in best interests of the state.

In a statement issued here, spokesman of J&KNGSEA said the allocation of functions between the finance department and planning development & monitoring department has been made as per the recommendations of the committee constituted vide Government Order No.1469-GAD of 2018 dated 26.09.2018.

“The government has yet again reposed faith on the two important services viz., E&S and A&T while assigning mandate of functions in the Integrated Resource Divisions (IRD) by virtue of Government Order No. 385-FD of 2019 dated 10.07.2019,” said the statement.

“This mechanism of IRD has been thoughtfully recommended by the committee members including the administrative heads of the departments, and is in sync with the capacity and capability of both the cadres which will in turn synergize their experience and expertise for best outcome,” the statement said.

