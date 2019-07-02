JKMPCL hikes milk procurement price by Rs 1.5 per litre

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) which markets the Snowcap brand of dairy products has announced another hike in milk procurement prices to benefit dairy farmers.

A board meeting of the JKMPCL was held at Milk Plan Satwari where it was unanimously decided to increase milk procurement prices to Rs 680 per kg fat in the best interest of milk-producing farmers of the State which represents an average increase of about Rs 1.5 per litre over the existing rate with effect from July 1, 2019.

With the imposition of the new rate, the farmers will get Rs 33.07 per litre of cow milk having 4.5% fat| 8.5% percent SNF and Rs 40.80 per litre of buffalo milk having 6.0% fat | 9.0% SNF. The rate is more than 20 percent higher than the rates paid to farmers during last year.

JKMPCL has increased the milk procurement price five times in the last four months. The hike will benefit the farmers affiliated with JKMPCL through more than 400 Village Dairy Cooperative Societies and women SHGs, thus giving a further boost to dairy sector in the State.